Syngenta sees robust demand as it prepares for IPO

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Syngenta Group should continue on a path of sustained sales growth this year, Chief Financial Officer Chen Lichtenstein said on Thursday, as its Chinese owner considers when to float the agrichemical company.

The Swiss company, owned by ChemChina CNNCC.UL posted a sales increase of 20% during the three months to the end of March, as farmers restocked their inventories of seeds and sprays at the start of 2021.

Increased cross selling of products and fast-growing demand in China would continue even after the temporary boost of restocking faded, Lichtenstein said.

The company was also seeing strong demand for product like drought-resistant seeds from farmers willing to spend more because of buoyant commodity prices.

"The current growth rate of 20% is not sustainable after the restocking, but we still expect very robust demand throughout this year," he told Reuters.

"With the growth drivers we have like China, sustainable products like wind-resistant seeds, this sort of growth is certainly sustainable over the long-term."

ChemChina is currently mulling a flotation of Syngenta by the middle of next year, although the timetable could be brought forward to the end of 2021.

A possible first listing would likely take place in Shanghai, followed by secondary listing in Switzerland or Hong Kong. The company declined to comment on media reports valuing it at $52 billion to $65 billion.

ChemChina, which bought Syngenta for $43 billion in 2017, could keep a stake as it has with Italian tire maker Pirelli PIRC.MI, although Lichtenstein declined comment on the future ownership structure or exact timings.

"Our owners have always said they would aim to do the IPO by the middle of next year. The performance is very pleasing, and the market is very robust," said Lichtenstein.

"We are watching the capital markets closely to determine the most appropriate window to launch the IPO. We have a year to do it, so it could be at any point in this window."

(Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

