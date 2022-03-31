Markets

Syngenta Q4 EBITDA, Sales Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Agrichemical company Syngenta AG (SYT) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter EBITDA increased 4 percent to $1.1 billion.

Sales were $7.2 billion, up 17 percent from $6.2 billion in the prior year period.

Syngenta said its growth was above market, fueled by demand for products and services that help farmers increase yields.

Syngenta Crop Protection sales grew 17 percent to $3.5 billion, and the growth was 21 percent in ADAMA, 23 percent in Syngenta Seeds and 26 percent in Syngenta Group China.

