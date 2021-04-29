Commodities

Syngenta Q1 sales rise 20% as farmers buy more seeds and sprays

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Syngenta Group's sales increased by 20% during the first quarter, the agrichemicals company said on Thursday, as farmers rebuilt their stocks of seeds and pesticides after running them down during the pandemic last year.

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Syngenta Group's sales increased by 20% during the first quarter, the agrichemicals company said on Thursday, as farmers rebuilt their stocks of seeds and pesticides after running them down during the pandemic last year.

The Swiss company, owned by ChemChina [RIC:RIC:CNNCC.UL], increased sales to $7.1 billion from $5.9 billion a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19% to $1.5 billion.

Syngenta, which is mulling a flotation by the middle of next year, said it had seen broad-based growth, with all of its divisions increasing sales by more than 10%.

Rising commodity prices gave farmers more money to spend on increasing production, something many were doing after running down their stocks of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds last year.

Sales in China increased by 41%, as the country bounced back from last year's COVID-19 crisis, and farmers upped their spending.

The Basel-based company's modern agriculture platform, which sells seeds and pesticides to farmers in China and offers training and advice, tripled its revenues during the period, Syngenta said.

State-owned ChemChina, which bought Syngenta for $43 billion in 2017, last year merged the Swiss firm with Israel's ADAMA and the fertiliser and seed business of Sinochem, another of China's state-owned chemical firms.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular