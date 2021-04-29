Syngenta Q1 sales rise 20% as farmers buy more seeds and sprays

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Syngenta Group's sales increased by 20% during the first quarter, the agrichemicals company said on Thursday, as farmers rebuilt their stocks of seeds and pesticides after running them down during the pandemic last year.

The Swiss company, owned by ChemChina [RIC:RIC:CNNCC.UL], increased sales to $7.1 billion from $5.9 billion a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19% to $1.5 billion.

Syngenta, which is mulling a flotation by the middle of next year, said it had seen broad-based growth, with all of its divisions increasing sales by more than 10%.

Rising commodity prices gave farmers more money to spend on increasing production, something many were doing after running down their stocks of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds last year.

Sales in China increased by 41%, as the country bounced back from last year's COVID-19 crisis, and farmers upped their spending.

The Basel-based company's modern agriculture platform, which sells seeds and pesticides to farmers in China and offers training and advice, tripled its revenues during the period, Syngenta said.

State-owned ChemChina, which bought Syngenta for $43 billion in 2017, last year merged the Swiss firm with Israel's ADAMA and the fertiliser and seed business of Sinochem, another of China's state-owned chemical firms.

