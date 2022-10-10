Syngenta hires banks for U.S. dollar bond deal - term sheet

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Syngenta Group has hired investment banks to work on a potential senior unsecured U.S. bond, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group has authorised 14 banks to work on the deal and will start briefing investors on Monday and Tuesday, the term sheet said.

Syngenta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The size of the deal was not outlined but the bonds could be issued in 3.5-year and 5-year tranches, according to the term sheet.

The syndicate of 14 banks is led by Bank of China 601988.SS, Citigroup C.N and HSBC HSBA.L.

Syngenta, was bought in 2017 for $43 billion by ChemChina, and was folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp 600500.SS last year.

Syngenta has flagged it could carry out a potential IPO to raise $10 billion by the end of 2022.

