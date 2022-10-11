Syngenta Group launches 3.5-year U.S. dollar bonds - term sheet

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta Group launched 3.5-year U.S. dollar bonds at U.S. Treasuries plus 125 basis point price guidance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Chinese-owned company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;)

