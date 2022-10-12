Commodities

Syngenta Group evaluates first public U.S. dollar bond issuance

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta confirmed on Wednesday that it was evaluating conditions for a U.S. dollar bond issue, the firm's first public bond issuance.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta confirmed on Wednesday that it was evaluating conditions for a U.S. dollar bond issue, the firm's first public bond issuance.

The firm launched a 3-1/2-year U.S. dollar bond at U.S. Treasuries plus 125 basis point price guidance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

"After a two-day virtual roadshow, Syngenta Group is looking to price its inaugural dollar bond issue today. The potential uses would be general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt," Syngenta told Reuters in an emailed response.

The group, however, did not disclose the potential size of the issuance.

