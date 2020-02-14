Markets

Syngenta FY19 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Syngenta AG (SYT) reported full year 2019 net income of $1.45 billion compared to $1.447 billion, prior year. Excluding capitalized development and restructuring and impairment, adjusted net income improved 3% to $1.43 billion.

Fiscal 2019 sales were $13.6 billion, flat with 2018, 4 percent higher at constant exchange rates including price increases in Brazil to mitigate the decline of the Brazilian real. Crop Protection sales of $10.6 billion were 1 percent higher, 5 percent at constant exchange rates. Seeds sales were down 4 percent, flat at CER.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular