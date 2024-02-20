Syngenta Crop, Lavie Bio Partner To Discover And Develop New Biological Insecticidal Solutions

(RTTNews) - Swiss agricultural innovation firm Syngenta Crop Protection and Israel's Lavie Bio Ltd., a leading ag-biologicals company and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), announced Tuesday an agreement for the discovery and development of new biological insecticidal solutions.

The collaboration will leverage Lavie Bio's unique technology platform to rapidly identify and optimize bio-insecticide candidates, as well as Syngenta's extensive global research, development and commercialization capabilities.

The agreement reinforces both companies' commitment to developing and bringing innovative biological solutions to farmers.

