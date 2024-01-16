Syngenta, Corteva must face FTC lawsuit over pesticide 'loyalty programs'

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Syngenta and Corteva must face a lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan group of states accusing the pesticide manufacturers of unlawful efforts to curb competition from generic rivals, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder in an 88-page ruling on Friday said the FTC and states, including California, Texas, Indiana and Illinois, could move ahead with their lawsuit in federal court in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Syngenta and Corteva are among the largest crop-protection product makers in the United States. Farmers use such products to help protect corn, soybeans, potatoes and other crops.

The agency and states contend Syngenta and Corteva have run “loyalty programs” that pay distributors to limit their buying of generic crop-protection products, in violation of U.S. antitrust law. The alleged exclusive-dealing scheme has kept pesticide prices artificially high and caused farmers to overpay annually by “many millions,” according to the FTC.

Schroeder in his decision said Syngenta and Corteva “have not demonstrated that the widespread failure of generics to enter the market is due to competition on the merits rather than plausibly anticompetitive conduct by defendants.”

Syngenta and Corteva will have another chance to defeat the lawsuit, as it now enters an evidence-gathering stage.

Representatives from Switzerland-based Syngenta and Indiana-based Corteva on Tuesday did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The companies have denied the allegations.

The FTC declined to comment.

The lawsuit was filed in September 2022 and seeks a court order to bolster competition for crop-protection products, and civil penalties for the states. FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement then said Syngenta and Corteva “have deprived farmers of cheaper and more innovative options.”

Syngenta’s attorneys in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit called it “unprecedented and unfounded.” They said the company’s rebate program — which it said offered lower prices as an incentive to buy more of a particular product line — was “entirely lawful.”

Attorneys for Corteva said in a filing that the company’s loyalty programs “have significantly decreased prices to its customers over many years.”

The judge on Friday said the FTC and states “have plausibly alleged that generic manufacturers’ attempts to lower their prices would be futile in the presence of the loyalty programs.”

Schroeder is also presiding over consolidated private lawsuits against Syngenta and Corteva that were brought by farmers.

The case is Federal Trade Commission et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection et al, U.S. District Court, Middle District of North Carolina, No. 1:22-CV-828-TDS-JEP.

For FTC: James Weingarten of FTC

For Syngenta: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For Corteva: David Marriott of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Reporting by Mike Scarcella

