Commodities

Syngenta buys Italian biologics group Valagro

Contributor
Oliver Hirt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Syngenta, the Swiss agrichemicals giant owned by ChemChina, has acquired Italian biologicals group Valagro, a company with $175 million in 2019 sales that uses natural solutions to fight pests and diseases and to improve crops.

ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the Swiss agrichemicals giant owned by ChemChina CNNCC.UL, has acquired Italian biologicals group Valagro, a company with $175 million in 2019 sales that uses natural solutions to fight pests and diseases and to improve crops.

Syngenta said in a statement on Tuesday the acquisition positioned its Crop Protection business as a key player in the biologics sector, which was set to double over the next five years. It gave no financial terms of the buyout.

Valagro serves customers around the world, with a strong presence in Europe and North America and a growing footprint in Asia and Latin America, Syngenta said. Valagro has more than 700 employees, 13 subsidiaries and eight production sites.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular