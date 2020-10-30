Syngenta boosts Q3 sales and profit

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals and seeds company Syngenta Group boosted third-quarter sales and operating profit despite challenging market conditions, the unit of ChemChina CNNCC.UL said on Friday.

Sales rose 5% year on year to $5.4 billion, a 15% gain at constant exchange rates.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1% to $733 million, it said, as all businesses delivered strong sales growth at constant exchange rates.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Michelle Adair)

