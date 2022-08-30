Commodities
Syngenta boosts Q2 results ahead of planned IPO

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta generated double-digit growth in the second quarter ahead of the Chinese-owned company's planned flotation by year's end.

Sales increased 24% to $9.2 billion while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39% to $1.7 billion, the company said, citing launches of new products and services, increased productivity and prices that offset higher costs.

All business units achieved double-digit sales growth in the quarter and the first half of 2022, it said.

Its EBITDA margin improved by 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier to 19.5% in the first half of 2022.

Syngenta Group had increased first-quarter sales by 26% to $8.9 billion as farmers bought seeds and sprays early to avoid possible shortages, the company said in April. Core profit rose 25% to $1.9 billion in the first three months.

Syngenta, which competes with U.S. company Corteva CTVA.N and Germany's BASF BASFn.DE and Bayer BAYGn.DE, was bought in 2017 for $43 billion by ChemChina, which was folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp 600500.SS last year.

The parent company plans to keep a majority stake after the $10 billion flotation, which is expected to value Syngenta at around $50 billion.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Revill)

