Syngenta boosts Q2 results ahead of planned IPO
ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta generated double-digit growth in the second quarter ahead of the Chinese-owned company's planned flotation by year's end.
Sales increased 24% to $9.2 billion while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39% to $1.7 billion, the company said, citing launches of new products and services, increased productivity and prices that offset higher costs.
All business units achieved double-digit sales growth in the quarter and the first half of 2022, it said.
Its EBITDA margin improved by 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier to 19.5% in the first half of 2022.
Syngenta Group had increased first-quarter sales by 26% to $8.9 billion as farmers bought seeds and sprays early to avoid possible shortages, the company said in April. Core profit rose 25% to $1.9 billion in the first three months.
Syngenta, which competes with U.S. company Corteva CTVA.N and Germany's BASF BASFn.DE and Bayer BAYGn.DE, was bought in 2017 for $43 billion by ChemChina, which was folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp 600500.SS last year.
The parent company plans to keep a majority stake after the $10 billion flotation, which is expected to value Syngenta at around $50 billion.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Revill)
((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCTVA
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- VEGOILS-Palm oil ticks higher after Malaysia cuts export duty reference price
- METALS-Shanghai zinc, aluminium prices rally on supply concerns
- METALS-Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
- What's Next for the Raw Material Crisis and How Companies Can Avoid Its Downfalls During Times of Uncertainty