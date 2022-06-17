Commodities

Syngenta appoints senior executive Yang to help steer $10 bln IPO

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta has appointed an executive to help steer the seeds and pesticides maker's planned $10 billion flotation.

It has appointed Andy Yang, currently a board member of Syngenta, as chief accounting officer.

Yang recently stepped down as chief financial officer at its Chinese parent company, Sinochem.

His appointment will help speed up the company's flotation, which is planned to take place in China by the end of this year, a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

