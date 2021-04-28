US Markets
GILD

Syngene targets delivering 500,000 vials of remdesivir in India in May - executive

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published

India's Syngene International Ltd is aiming to deliver half a million vials of COVID-19 drug remdesivir through its distribution partners to the Indian market next month, its Chief Executive Officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company, which offers research and manufacturing services on a contractual basis to drugmakers across the world, has been supplying the drug in India under a licensing agreement with U.S.-based Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O.

It did not provide details on how many vials it has already delivered.

