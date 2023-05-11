Syngene International (NSE:SYNGENE) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 758.75

The average one-year price target for Syngene International (NSE:SYNGENE) has been revised to 758.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 719.99 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 701.95 to a high of 819.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.09% from the latest reported closing price of 695.50 / share.

Syngene International Maintains 0.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syngene International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNGENE is 0.21%, a decrease of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.84% to 23,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 2,202K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 10.60% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,590K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,399K shares, representing a decrease of 302.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 40.46% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,565K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 18.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares, representing a decrease of 293.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 39.10% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,214K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares, representing a decrease of 222.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 21.34% over the last quarter.

