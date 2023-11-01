Syngene International (NSE:SYNGENE) Price Target Decreased by 5.15% to 798.28

The average one-year price target for Syngene International (NSE:SYNGENE) has been revised to 798.28 / share. This is an decrease of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 841.63 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 738.31 to a high of 918.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.31% from the latest reported closing price of 686.35 / share.

Syngene International Maintains 0.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syngene International. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 31.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNGENE is 0.31%, an increase of 45.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.49% to 16,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,796K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares, representing a decrease of 237.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 8.29% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,736K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,435K shares, representing a decrease of 270.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 16.42% over the last quarter.

MINDX - MATTHEWS INDIA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,557K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 34.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 74.70% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,281K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares, representing a decrease of 206.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 2.48% over the last quarter.

India Fund holds 1,167K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNGENE by 8.85% over the last quarter.

