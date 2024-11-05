News & Insights

Synex Internt’l Highlights Growth in Renewable Energy

November 05, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Synex Internt’l (TSE:SXI) has released an update.

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation has reported a significant increase in revenue and a reduced net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by higher electricity sales and strategic financial management. The company is actively investing in wind energy development to support clean power initiatives in British Columbia, showcasing its commitment to renewable energy expansion.

