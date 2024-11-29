News & Insights

Stocks

Synertone Reports Revenue Surge Amid Continued Losses

November 29, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Synertone Communication Corporation (HK:1613) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Synertone Communication Corporation reported a significant increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$76,124,000 from HK$17,126,000 in the previous year. However, the company still faced a net loss of HK$14,948,000, driven by high administrative and operating expenses. This financial performance highlights the challenges Synertone faces despite improved sales figures.

For further insights into HK:1613 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.