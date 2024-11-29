Synertone Reports Revenue Surge Amid Continued Losses

Synertone Communication Corporation (HK:1613) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Synertone Communication Corporation reported a significant increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$76,124,000 from HK$17,126,000 in the previous year. However, the company still faced a net loss of HK$14,948,000, driven by high administrative and operating expenses. This financial performance highlights the challenges Synertone faces despite improved sales figures.

For further insights into HK:1613 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.