Synertone Reports Revenue Surge Amid Continued Losses

Synertone Communication Corporation (HK:1613) has released an update.
Synertone Communication Corporation reported a significant increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$76,124,000 from HK$17,126,000 in the previous year. However, the company still faced a net loss of HK$14,948,000, driven by high administrative and operating expenses. This financial performance highlights the challenges Synertone faces despite improved sales figures.
