Synertone Communication Schedules Board Meeting for Results

Synertone Communication Corporation (HK:1613) has released an update.

Synertone Communication Corporation has announced a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and discuss the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. Investors in Synertone’s stock should keep an eye on this meeting, as it could impact the company’s financial outlook and stock performance.

