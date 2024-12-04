Synertec Director Boosts Shareholding with Major Acquisition

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Synertec Corporation Limited has announced a significant increase in shares held by its director, Johannes Risseeuw, with an acquisition of 400,000 fully paid ordinary shares over several transactions. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future performance, sparking interest among investors. The acquisitions were made through on-market trades, bringing Risseeuw’s total holdings to over 3.1 million shares.

