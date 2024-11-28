News & Insights

Synertec Corporation: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Tech

November 28, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

November 28, 2024

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Synertec Corporation Limited, a company focused on technology design and development, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting to discuss its role in advancing a low carbon future. With a portfolio of innovative, energy-efficient technologies and partnerships with leading companies, Synertec aims to drive global sustainability efforts in energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Investors and market enthusiasts are keenly watching Synertec’s strategic moves as it positions itself as a leader in the transition to a sustainable economy.

