Synertec Corporation Appoints New Director Johannes Risseeuw

October 28, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Synertec Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Johannes Risseeuw as a new director, effective October 29, 2024. Currently, Risseeuw holds no direct or indirect securities in the company, reflecting a fresh start for his directorial role. This development might interest investors looking for potential shifts in the company’s governance structure.

