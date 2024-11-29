News & Insights

Stocks

Synertec Corporation Announces Director Change

November 29, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

David Harris has stepped down as a director of Synertec Corporation Limited, effective November 28, 2024. Harris held significant interests in the company with 3,497,826 fully paid ordinary shares under his name and an additional 2,987,733 shares through DDGG Harris Holdings Pty Ltd. His resignation marks a change in the company’s leadership, which may interest investors tracking the corporation’s governance.

For further insights into AU:SOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.