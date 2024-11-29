Synertec Corporation Announces Director Change

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

David Harris has stepped down as a director of Synertec Corporation Limited, effective November 28, 2024. Harris held significant interests in the company with 3,497,826 fully paid ordinary shares under his name and an additional 2,987,733 shares through DDGG Harris Holdings Pty Ltd. His resignation marks a change in the company’s leadership, which may interest investors tracking the corporation’s governance.

For further insights into AU:SOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.