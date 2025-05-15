SYNERGY CHC Earnings Results: $SNYR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SYNERGY CHC ($SNYR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $8,170,000, beating estimates of $281,968 by $7,888,032.

SYNERGY CHC Insider Trading Activity

SYNERGY CHC insiders have traded $SNYR stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 50 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNYR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK ROSS (CEO and Chairman) has made 50 purchases buying 20,370 shares for an estimated $84,980 and 0 sales.

