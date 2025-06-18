Synergy CHC Corp. Expands International Licensing Deal with Gravity Pharma to Include Turkey, Securing $2 Million in Revenue

Synergy CHC Corp. expands its international licensing with Gravity Pharma, adding Turkey for FOCUSfactor® distribution, generating $2 million in revenue.

Synergy CHC Corp. announced the expansion of its international licensing agreement with Gravity Pharma to include Turkey, in addition to the UAE, for exclusive distribution of its FOCUSfactor® brand. This expansion is expected to generate $2 million in upfront licensing revenue, along with performance-based royalties from product sales in these growing markets. CEO Jack Ross emphasized that this move signifies effective execution of their growth strategy, allowing the company to enhance its global brand presence without sacrificing ownership or operational focus in the U.S. The licensing model positions Synergy to tap into the expanding brain health market, projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030, while maintaining complete ownership of its intellectual property. Recent leadership additions from Coca-Cola's global beverage team further support Synergy's commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence.

Potential Positives

Expansion of international licensing deal with Gravity Pharma to include Turkey, enhancing market presence.

Secured $2 million in upfront licensing revenue, providing immediate financial benefits.

Retained 100% ownership and global intellectual property, allowing for focused growth without diluting control.

Strategic entry into the rapidly growing brain health market, projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030.

Potential Negatives

Expansion into new markets such as Turkey may indicate that existing markets are not performing as strongly as anticipated.

Dependence on performance-based royalties creates uncertainty in revenue, as it is contingent on sales performance in local markets.

The focus on asset-light growth strategies could raise concerns about the company's ability to maintain quality control and brand integrity in new markets.

FAQ

What recent expansion has Synergy CHC Corp. announced?

Synergy CHC Corp. has expanded its international licensing deal with Gravity Pharma to include Turkey for FOCUSfactor® distribution.

What is the total upfront licensing revenue from the deal?

The total upfront licensing revenue from the expanded deal amounts to $2 million.

How does the licensing model benefit Synergy's ownership?

Synergy retains 100% ownership and global IP, allowing them to grow without diluting ownership or diverting operational focus.

What is the expected growth of the brain health market?

The brain health market is expected to exceed $20 billion by 2030, indicating significant growth potential.

Who is the CEO of Synergy CHC Corp.?

The CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. is Jack Ross, who emphasizes the execution of the company’s growth strategies.

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Synergy CHC Corp.



(NASDAQ:



SNYR



) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a fast-growing consumer health and wellness company, announced today that it has expanded its international licensing deal with



Gravity Pharma



, adding



Turkey



alongside the



United Arab Emirates UAE



for exclusive distribution of



FOCUSfactor®



. This move brings total upfront licensing revenue to



$2 million



, with additional performance-based royalties tied to product sales across both high-growth markets.







"This isn’t just an expansion—it’s execution,"



said



Jack Ross



, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Adding



Turkey



alongside the



United Arab Emirates (UAE),



compounds our momentum and unlocks untapped growth in scalable, capital-efficient markets. We’re building brand equity globally without the overhead—exactly how growth should look in 2025.”





The



UAE-Turkey licensing model



allows Synergy to scale the FOCUSfactor® brand—including



brain health supplements, cognitive beverages, and energy shots



—without diluting ownership or diverting U.S.-based operational focus. Synergy retains



100% ownership and global IP



, with



performance-based royalties



driving long-term upside.







Key Highlights for Investors:









$2M in licensing secured



Additional revenue potential through royalties



Scalable, asset-light growth strategy



Brain health market expected to top $20B by 2030







With global demand for cognitive health solutions surging and strategic distribution partnerships now active,



SNYR



is well-positioned to capitalize on both brand strength and macro health trends. These developments follow



key leadership hires from Coca-Cola’s global beverage team



, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to accelerated growth and operational precision.







About Synergy CHC Corp.









Synergy CHC Corp.



(NASDAQ:



SNYR



) is a next-generation consumer health and wellness company. Its flagship brands include



FOCUSfactor®



, a clinically tested brain health supplement, and



Flat Tummy®



, a lifestyle wellness brand for women. Synergy is executing a high-margin, global expansion strategy across functional health categories through capital-efficient partnerships.







Investor Relations









Gateway Group







Cody Slach, Greg Robles





949.574.3860







SNYR@gateway-grp.com





