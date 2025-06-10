Synergy CHC Corp. Appoints Damian Marano as Vice President of Beverage to Accelerate Functional Beverage Expansion

Synergy CHC Corp. appoints Damian Marano as Vice President of Beverage to enhance functional beverage expansion.

Synergy CHC Corp. has appointed Damian Marano as Vice President of Beverage, effective immediately, as part of its strategy to expand in the growing functional beverage market. CEO Jack Ross expressed excitement about Marano's extensive experience in beverages and consumer packaged goods, noting his successful track record at The Coca-Cola Company and other roles that involved significant revenue growth and innovation. Marano will focus on enhancing Synergy’s FOCUSfactor Energy Drink product line, which is designed to boost mental clarity and energy. His appointment is seen as a key step in driving the company's beverage business forward, alongside recently appointed Erik Shields, to capitalize on demand for cognitive-enhancing drinks while leveraging the established FOCUSfactor brand.

Potential Positives

Damian Marano's appointment as Vice President of Beverage adds significant expertise to Synergy's leadership, positioning the company for growth in the functional beverage market.

The launch of FOCUSfactor Energy Drinks aligns with consumer demand for cognitive-enhancing and clean-energy beverages, leveraging Synergy's existing brand equity.

The combination of Marano and Erik Shields in the beverage leadership team suggests a strategic approach to scaling Synergy's global beverage platform.

Synergy is expanding rapidly across North America, the U.K., and international markets, indicating strong growth potential and long-term value for investors.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Damian Marano as Vice President of Beverage could indicate a past struggle in achieving growth or expertise in this sector, prompting the need for a highly qualified external hire.



The focus on entering the functional beverage market with FOCUSfactor Energy Drinks suggests a need for diversification, which may imply limitations in the existing product lines or market performance.



The competitive nature of the functional beverage market may pose significant challenges, increasing the pressure on Synergy to deliver quick results under high demand and expectations from consumers and investors.

FAQ

Who is the new Vice President of Beverage at Synergy CHC Corp.?

Damian Marano has been named the Vice President of Beverage, effective immediately.

What is the focus of Synergy's new beverage line?

Synergy's new line focuses on FOCUSfactor Energy Drinks, which enhance mental clarity and provide clean energy.

What experience does Damian Marano bring to Synergy?

Marano has over 20 years of experience in beverage and consumer goods, including leadership roles at Coca-Cola.

How is Synergy CHC Corp. expanding its beverage portfolio?

Synergy is expanding by leveraging the FOCUSfactor brand to meet the demand for cognitive-enhancing drinks.

Where can FOCUSfactor products be purchased?

FOCUSfactor products are available at major retailers like Costco, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, and Walgreens across North America and the U.K.

$SNYR Insider Trading Activity

$SNYR insiders have traded $SNYR stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 84 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNYR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK ROSS (CEO and Chairman) has made 84 purchases buying 39,250 shares for an estimated $130,878 and 0 sales.

Full Release



WESTBROOK, Maine, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a fast-growing consumer health and wellness company, announced today that



Damian Marano



has been named Vice President of Beverage, effective immediately. This appointment marks a major milestone in the Company’s aggressive push into the booming



functional beverage market



.





“We’re excited to welcome Damian to Synergy’s executive leadership team,” said



Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp.



“Damian’s deep expertise in beverage, CPG, and technology-enabled growth adds another high-caliber industry veteran to further guide our beverage business through its next phase. His proven track record with global brands and high-growth startups aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities, and his leadership will be pivotal as we grow our FOCUSfactor Energy Drink platform and compete in the high-demand better-for-you drinks space.”





Marano brings over 20 years of sales, business development, and executive leadership experience in the beverage and consumer goods industries, most notably at The Coca-Cola Company, where he served in multiple high-impact roles. As



Global Director of Sales and Business Development at Coca-Cola



, Marano led a $200M ARR portfolio and spearheaded Coca-Cola’s first AI-powered Revenue Growth Management system. He also pioneered the launch of the company’s VOICE AI solution for restaurant partners, enhancing engagement and operational efficiency. Earlier at Coca-Cola, Marano held the role of Vice President of National Sales, where he secured over $2B in annual renewals and helped integrate early-stage digital tools to modernize commercial operations. His data-driven strategies, pricing innovation, and customer-first approach shaped key national initiatives.





In addition to his tenure at Coca-Cola, Marano served as Vice President of Sales Operations at Cypre, where he developed the company’s go-to-market strategy, generating $2.5M in ARR within nine months and achieving three consecutive years of profitability. He also led business development at H2O.ai, delivering a 10x increase in enterprise deal size across CPG and retail clients.





Marano is also the Founder and former General Manager of Docklight Brands, where he built the Marley wellness portfolio from concept to commercialization, scaling the brand to over 25,000 retail locations in 40+ countries and raising capital at an $80M valuation.







Functional Beverage Expansion Is Underway







Synergy’s entry into the



functional drinks category



is led by the launch of



FOCUSfactor Energy Drinks



, crafted with fast-acting B-vitamins and nootropics to enhance mental clarity and clean energy. These



clean-label beverages



align with Synergy’s flagship



FOCUSfactor



brain-health supplement—available in major retailers such as



Costco



,



Walmart, Amazon



,



CVS, Walgreens,



etc., and other top chains across the



U.S., Canada, and the U.K.







“I’m honored to join Synergy at such a transformative time in the Company’s journey,” said Damian Marano, Vice President of Beverage. “The opportunity to build on Synergy’s trusted health brands while helping to advance innovation in the beverage space is incredibly exciting. I look forward to partnering with Jack and the leadership team to unlock long-term value and scale a compelling portfolio of functional beverages.”







Why Investors Should Watch Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR):









Synergy is leveraging



FOCUSfactor’s trusted brand equity



to meet global demand for cognitive-enhancing and clean-energy drinks.



Synergy is leveraging to meet global demand for cognitive-enhancing and clean-energy drinks.



Marano brings



top-tier expertise



in global beverage strategy, retail execution, and brand growth. He joins recently appointed



Vice President of Beverage, Erik Shields



, with the two working in tandem to scale the Company’s global beverage platform.



Marano brings in global beverage strategy, retail execution, and brand growth. He joins recently appointed , with the two working in tandem to scale the Company’s global beverage platform.



The Company is scaling rapidly across



North America, the U.K., and new international markets



, creating long-term value potential.













About Synergy CHC Corp.







Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products. Synergy's current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.







Investor Relations













Gateway Group







Cody Slach, Greg Robles





949.574.3860







SNYR@gateway-grp.com





