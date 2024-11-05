Synergia Energy Secures Funding and Expands Projects

Oilex Ltd (GB:SYN) has released an update.

Synergia Energy Ltd has secured funding for its UK carbon capture and storage project and general working capital, while completing a strategic farm-out in its Cambay PSC in India. The company anticipates increased production and cash flow from the Cambay project by Q2 2025. Additionally, Synergia successfully raised capital through an equity issue, positioning itself for future growth and development.

