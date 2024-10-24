Synergia Energy Schedules Annual General Meeting in London

Oilex Ltd (GB:SYN) has released an update.

Synergia Energy Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22, 2024, at Vigo Consulting in London. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can vote either in person or by proxy, with various methods available for lodging proxy votes by November 20. The meeting will include discussions on the company’s financial and director reports for the year ended June 30, 2024.

