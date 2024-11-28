News & Insights

Synergia Energy Moves Forward After Partner Exit

November 28, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Oilex Ltd (GB:SYN) has released an update.

Synergia Energy Ltd faces a shift in its Medway Hub Camelot CCS project as Harbour Energy withdraws from their joint venture, prompting Synergia to seek a new partner while pushing forward with the initiative. The company remains optimistic, highlighting the project’s potential to contribute significantly to the UK’s net zero targets with a planned CO2 storage capacity. Despite Harbour’s exit, Synergia is determined to advance the project’s development, underlining its long-term value for shareholders.

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
