Synergia Energy Moves Forward After Partner Exit

Synergia Energy Ltd faces a shift in its Medway Hub Camelot CCS project as Harbour Energy withdraws from their joint venture, prompting Synergia to seek a new partner while pushing forward with the initiative. The company remains optimistic, highlighting the project’s potential to contribute significantly to the UK’s net zero targets with a planned CO2 storage capacity. Despite Harbour’s exit, Synergia is determined to advance the project’s development, underlining its long-term value for shareholders.

