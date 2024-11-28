Synergia Energy Moves Forward After Partner Exit

Oilex Ltd (GB:SYN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Synergia Energy Ltd faces a shift in its Medway Hub Camelot CCS project as Harbour Energy withdraws from their joint venture, prompting Synergia to seek a new partner while pushing forward with the initiative. The company remains optimistic, highlighting the project’s potential to contribute significantly to the UK’s net zero targets with a planned CO2 storage capacity. Despite Harbour’s exit, Synergia is determined to advance the project’s development, underlining its long-term value for shareholders.
For further insights into GB:SYN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.