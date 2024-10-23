News & Insights

Synergia Energy Ltd Announces New CFO Amidst Strategic Focus

Oilex Ltd (GB:SYN) has released an update.

Synergia Energy Ltd is set to undergo a significant board change as Colin Judd steps down as CFO, to be replaced by Andrew Darbyshire, who brings extensive experience from his previous role at Getech Group. This leadership transition comes as the company continues its focus on carbon reduction strategies. Investors will be watching closely to see how Darbyshire’s expertise influences Synergia’s financial direction.

