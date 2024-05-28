Synergia Energy Launches Medway Hub Stake Sale

Oilex Ltd (GB:SYN) has released an update.

Synergia Energy Ltd has initiated a farm-out process for up to 50% of its 50% interest in the UK Southern North Sea’s Medway Hub Camelot CCS project, which has the potential to store 70-100 million tonnes of CO2. With strong interest from potential partners, the company is looking to divest a portion of its stake while retaining its status as the designated operator, pending regulatory approval.

