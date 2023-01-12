Syneos Health (SYNH) to Launch Serplulimab With New Pact

Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH recently entered into a strategic partnership with Fosun Pharma USA — the U.S.-based subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical. The partnership will leverage Syneos One expertise, accessing its clinical and commercial solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Syneos Health will offer Full-Service Commercial support through its Syneos One team for the launch of Serplulimab — a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), in the United States.

Over time, the partnership between the two companies is likely to expand further, continuing to leverage Syneos One product development team of experts and full commercial infrastructure to aid Fosun Pharma USA’s growth.

Serplulimab is the first advanced monoclonal antibody designed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech. Fosun Pharma USA has the exclusive right to commercialize Serplulimab in the United States upon regulatory approval.

It is worth mentioning that Syneos One solutions can reduce program risk and optimize product development timelines while maximizing return on investment. These solutions offer small to mid-sized customers an economical alternative to divesting, out-licensing or co-promoting assets and offer large biopharmaceutical customers further opportunities to reduce their fixed-cost infrastructure. The solutions can be an alternative approach to developing and promoting non-core and established assets.

Syneos Health will provide medical affairs, market access, marketing, sales and operations capabilities and staffing to help Fosun bring Serplulimab to market and address important unmet patient needs. The partnership will develop an advanced commercialization model to serve healthcare professionals and patients in the best possible way in today’s changing environment.

Per Syneos Health’s management, this partnership demonstrates the company’s ability to offer customized solutions that encompass the entire product development continuum. Syneos Health’s ability to strategize and execute across multiple service lines, including medical affairs and commercial, makes the company the leading partner for Fosun Pharma USA. The company is strategically supporting to optimize Fosun Pharma’s asset portfolio as they expand their advanced Medicine business in the United States.

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global small cell lung cancer therapeutics market was valued at $10 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow $21.44 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10%. The rise in cases of SCLC across the world and promising pipeline drugs are the factors driving the market.

In December 2022, Syneos Health extended its strategic partnership with Medable as part of the company’s commitment to bring clinical trials closer to the patient. Syneos Health and Medable will continue to reduce site and patient burden, improve enrollment and retention and increase patient access and diversity through innovative decentralized clinical trial (DCT) solutions.

In October 2022, Syneos Health expanded its partnership with Datavant — the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data. The collaboration streamlines clinical trial tokenization, further enhancing medical affairs, market access and commercial analytics for clients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.