Syneos Health (SYNH) to Enhance Clinical Trials With New Pact

Syneos Health Inc. SYNH recently extended its strategic partnership with Medable — the technology platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials. The extended partnership is a part of Syneos Health’s commitment to bringing clinical trials closer to the patient.

With the extended collaboration, Syneos Health remains focused on offering novel, patient-driven clinical trial methods that allow its customers to enhance patient outcomes globally.

The recent development is likely to fortify the Syneos Health Clinical Solutions segment.

More on the News

For investors’ note, the partnership with Medable started in April 2021. Over the past 18 months, Syneos Health and Medable have partnered on over 15 clinical trials with the goal of reaching 21,000 patients across multiple therapeutic areas.

Together Syneos Health and Medable have made considerable progress in adopting new tools and developing a scalable operational model for decentralized and hybrid studies.

Moreover, Syneos Health’s deep therapeutic knowledge, experience in managing global clinical trials and operational excellence across the product development lifecycle, together with Medable’s digital trial platform, is benefitting patients and transforming biopharmaceutical product development.

Strategic Implications

With the continued surge in demand for DCTs across the industry, the ongoing collaboration with Medable fortifies Syneos Health’s commitment to offer sponsors solutions that drive efficiency, lower costs and engage patients better.

The extended collaboration will continue to successfully deliver technology-enabled, insights-driven DCT solutions to tackle customers’ personalized needs.

With the extended partnership, Syneos Health and Medable will continue to minimize site and patient burden, enhance enrollment and retention and increase patient access and diversity through advanced DCT solutions.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Medi-Tech Insights, the global DCT’s market was $8.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $14.20 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10%.

Given the market potential, Syneos Health’s efforts to advance DCT solutions are well thought of.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Syneos Health launched a dedicated HUB Patient Suite combining the company’s advisory, analytics and digitally-enabled capabilities to bring modern prescription management services to Syneos Health Deployment Solutions customers. The Syneos Health HUB Patient Suite will further enable customers to make data-driven decisions by putting the patient at the center of prescription management.

In the same month, Syneos Health extended its partnership with Datavant. The extended partnership between the companies will further leverage the complete suite of capabilities in Datavant Switchboard and Datavant’s large data ecosystem to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of new therapies for patients.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 65.3% in a year compared with the industry’s fall of 64.9%.

