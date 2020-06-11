Syneos Health (SYNH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.09, changing hands as low as $54.09 per share. Syneos Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYNH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.02 per share, with $74.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.16.

