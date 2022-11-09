Syneos Health (SYNH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, '22 View Cut

Syneos Health Inc. SYNH reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The metric however, increased 0.8% from the year-ago figure.

GAAP EPS was 84 cents, reflecting an increase of 12% year over year.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues in the quarter totaled $1.34 billion. The top line was down 0.9% year over year on a reported basis (up 2.2% at the constant exchange rate or CER). It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%.

According to the company, revenues were below the guidance, primarily due to the impact of lower net new business awards, delays in backlog conversion and customer delays in its FSP business within Clinical Solutions.

Segmental Details

The Clinical Solutions segment recorded revenues of $1 billion in the third quarter, down 3.5% year over year on a reported basis and down 0.2% at CER. Acquisitions contributed 80 basis points (bps) to total growth.

Commercial Solutions revenues were $333 million in the reported quarter, up 8% year over year and 10.6% at CER.

Margin Details

Direct cost (excluding depreciation and amortization) fell 1.4% to $1.02 billion in the quarter. The gross margin expanded 37 bps to 23.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 6.6% year over year to $130.4 million.

Adjusted operating margin (excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring and other expenses) expanded 96 bps from the year-ago quarter to 14.1%.

Financial Details

Syneos Health exited the third quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $170.1 million compared with $105.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Long-term debt at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $2.75 billion compared with $2.81 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, the company did not repurchase any common stock. The company still has $350 million available for share repurchase under its current plan.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $303.2 million compared with $264.3 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

Syneos Health updated its revenue and EPS guidance for 2022 to reflect the impact of lower net new business awards, delays in backlog conversion, and customer delays in its FSP business within Clinical Solutions, along with the impact of FX fluctuations.

The company now expects full-year revenues in the range of $5,300-$5,360 million (down from the previous guidance of $5,440-$5,540). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $5.47 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year is projected in the band of $4.69-$4.87 (previous guidance was $4.97-$5.11). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $5.00.

Our Take

Syneos Health ended the third quarter of 2022 with lower-than-expected earnings and revenues. In Clinical Solutions, revenues declined due to reimbursable expenses and the impact of foreign exchange. Backlog conversion delays and lower revenues from COVID-related projects affected year-over-year revenue growth at CER.The company slashed its revenue and EPS view for 2022, raising apprehension. Lower reimbursable expenses and foreign exchange headwinds continue to challenge business performance.

However, Commercial Solutions revenue growth was strong, primarily driven by deployment solutions, including the contribution from its Syneos One portfolio and higher reimbursable expenses.The expansion of margins bodes well. A strong backlog growth is an added upside.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Syneos Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

