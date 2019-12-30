Syneos Health (SYNH) Hits a 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

On Dec 27, shares of Syneos Health SYNH scaled a new 52-week high of $59.03 and closed the session at the same tally. In fact, the stock has increased nearly 17.7% since its third-quarter 2019 earnings announcement on Oct 31.

Strong year-over-year revenue growth across operating segments, solid expansion of the Syneos One product and raised adjusted EPS guidance for 2019 are some of the key drivers.

Let us discuss the factors that are driving growth.

Robust Q3 Earnings

The company exited the third quarter on a promising note. The Clinical Solutions segment registered a 5.9% rise on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to net new business growth and favorable revenue mix. Also, the Commercial Solutions segment witnessed a 4.7% uptick year over year. This was driven by net new business growth and the higher rise in reimbursable expenses during the quarter.

Gross margin expanded 61 basis points (bps) to 22.4%.

The lifted adjusted EPS outlook for 2019 buoys optimism among investors, indicating the continuation of this bullish trend through the rest of the year.

Other Encouraging Factors

In November 2019, Syneos Health inked a partnership with AI and advanced data analytics company AiCure for driving swifter and more efficient trials to optimize patient engagement. Investors have been optimistic about the company’s growth prospects since this crucial development.

Meanwhile, Syneos Health has been having a great run on the bourses in the past year. The stock has surged 50% compared with the broader industry’s growth of 29%. The company currently has a market cap of $6.13 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks Worth a Look

Syneos Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, NuVasive, Inc NUVA and Omnicell OMCL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Haemonetics has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 13.5%.

NuVasive has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 10.9%.

Omnicell has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.