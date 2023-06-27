Syneos Health (SYNH) Collaborates With uMotif for New Platform

Syneos Health SYNH recently announced a strategic partnership with the clinical trial technology company, uMotif. The collaboration will help accelerate clinical trials and bring new therapies to patients faster through a more efficient, end-to-end digital platform. This will include robust Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) and Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO) capabilities.

Syneos Health is constantly evolving its solutions to address unmet customer, site and patient needs. The partnership with uMotif is set to deliver an integrated, best-in-class, patient-facing solution to bring clinical trials closer to the patient.

News in Detail

Under the terms of the partnership, SYNH customers will receive uMotif’s eCOA and ePRO services. In addition, the companies will develop an exclusive patient-centric platform to deliver seamless, integrated customer solutions including patient identification, recruitment, eConsent, eDiary, patient engagement and retention and payments.



Combined with the company’s StudyKIK recruitment technology platform, Syneos Health will build a single application to help drive better engagement, compliance and retention with patients and reduce the site burden.

The latest development demonstrates SYNH’s continued investments in technology and data solutions that accelerate clinical development, integrating the voice of the site and patient to optimize performance for biopharma customers. The partnership with uMotif builds organically as both companies share a forward-thinking approach to technology and are committed to the site and patient experience.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global eClinical solution market was valued at $7.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% by 2030.

Recent Highlights

Earlier in May 2023, Syneos Health entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private investment consortium in an all-cash transaction of approximately $7.1 billion. The firm affiliates include Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital. The purchase price represents a 24% premium to SYNH’s unaffected closing stock price on Feb 13, 2023, the last trading day before media speculation regarding the company. The transaction is expected to accelerate SYNH’s growth strategy, enhance customer delivery and evolve toward a tech-enabled future.

In March, Syneos Health announced the launch of the Medical Affairs Digital Amplifier, a program designed to drive smarter and more effective scientific exchange. The development of this unique digital asset underscores SYNH’s continued focus on Medical Affairs, an increasingly critical component of successful clinical development.

The company also entered into a strategic partnership with KX, the maker of kdb. The collaboration will leverage data analytics and AI to accelerate clinical trial execution.

Price Performance

In the past six months, SYNH shares have increased 17.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 52.4%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Syneos Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Penumbra PEN, Lantheus LNTH and Haemonetics HAE. While Penumbra and Lantheus each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Haemonetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Penumbra’s stock has risen 156.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at $1.56 for 2023 and $2.56 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

PEN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 109.09%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has remained constant at $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 35.6% in the past year against the industry’s 22.4% decline.

LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.95%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ EPS have increased from $3.43 to $3.55 for 2023 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 31.3% in the past year against the industry’s 22.4% decline.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.21%. In the last reported quarter, Haemonetics delivered an earnings surprise of 13.24%.

