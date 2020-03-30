Syneos Health Launches Initiative for COVID-19 Patients

Syneos Health SYNH recently announced the launch of a Ventilator Initiative to raise awareness among healthcare experts about a bridging option, utilizing intubated Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) devices for coronavirus patients.

The primary aim of this initiative is to address the predicted ventilator deficiency in wake of the pandemic.

More About the Initiative

This program equips doctors with practical steps and training materials for use of BiPAP with intubated COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory failure.The coronavirus outbreak has led to rising demand for mechanical ventilators with experts forecasting inadequate supply for patients in the upcoming months. As healthcare providers prepare to cater to this critical shortage, the FDA issued guidance on Mar 22, regarding the use of particular devices, including non-continuous ventilators delivering BiPAP, for the treatment of patients with respiratory issues on an emergency basis.

BiPAP devices are available in many hospitals and can delay or prevent the need for mechanical ventilation.

Syneos Health mobilized clinical and commercial leaders who are equipped with infectious disease, respiratory, critical care, and medical education and training expertise to provide healthcare experts with intubated BiPAP educational and instructional resources.

Skipta, the largest social network of online medical communities, has collaborated with Syneos Health in this the initiative, and will share intubated BiPAP training materials with their network of 700,000 strong online healthcare providers by launching a COVID-19-focused physician community platform.

Price Performance

In the past year, the stock has lost 19.1% compared with 11.7% decline of its industry.

Zacks Rank &Key Picks

Syneos Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are ResMed Inc. RMD, Medtronic plc MDT and Integra LifeSciences IART.

ResMed has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Medtronic’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 7.4%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Integra LifeSciences’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.9%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.