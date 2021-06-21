Syneos Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYNH) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

Syneos Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYNH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Syneos Health could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Syneos Health?

NasdaqGS:SYNH Price Based on Past Earnings June 21st 2021 free report on Syneos Health

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Syneos Health's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 30% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Syneos Health's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Syneos Health's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Syneos Health's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Syneos Health that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

