Syneos Health, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 46%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.4% to US$53.08 in the past week. Revenues of US$1.1b fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.60 an impressive 46% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:SYNH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Syneos Health from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$5.08b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 27% to US$2.34. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.22 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Syneos Health's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$73.23, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Syneos Health analyst has a price target of US$84.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$50.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Syneos Health's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Syneos Health's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 13% increase next year well below the historical 37%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Syneos Health's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Syneos Health's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Syneos Health going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Syneos Health (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

