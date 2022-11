(RTTNews) - Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade in tandem with the general market trend. The shares have been trading on a bearish trend since November 4, however, started to bounce back today morning.

Currently, shares are at $28.22, up 9.81 percent from the previous close of $25.70 on a volume of 1,264,169.

