Markets
SNDX

Syndax: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Revumenib - Quick Facts

December 05, 2022 — 07:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) announced the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for revumenib for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia harboring a KMT2A rearrangement. Revumenib is the company's highly selective, oral menin inhibitor. The FDA designation is based on phase 1 data from the AUGMENT-101 trial.

Michael Metzger, CEO, said: "Syndax is committed to bringing revumenib to these patients as quickly as possible and we look forward to working collaboratively with the FDA to expedite a potential approval of revumenib."

The company said it remains on track to submit an NDA for revumenib by the end of 2023 with the potential for an expedited approval with a broad indication.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.