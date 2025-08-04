Syndax (SNDX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 986%

Key Points Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted GAAP revenue of $38.0 million in Q2 2025 and far above analyst estimates.

GAAP net loss per share was $(0.83) for Q2 2025, a narrower GAAP loss than the $(1.02) expected by analysts.

Strong commercial progress was driven by rapid sales growth for Revuforj, a menin inhibitor, with net revenue increasing 43% compared to Q1 2025, and profitable early launch results from Niktimvo, a CSF-1R-blocking antibody.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology therapeutics, reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025. The most notable news was its substantial GAAP revenue growth, driven primarily by commercial traction for its newly launched cancer products, Revuforj and Niktimvo. Revenue (GAAP) reached $38.0 million and surpassing Wall Street's GAAP estimate of $26.8 million by $11.2 million (41.8%). The company also reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.83), a narrower GAAP loss than the analyst consensus for a $(1.02) loss. Overall, the quarter reflected commercial momentum, effective product launches, and strong physician uptake, with continued investments in future development and scale-up.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.83) $(1.02) $(0.80) (3.8%) Revenue (GAAP) $38.0 million $26.8 million $3.5 million 985.7 % R&D + SG&A Expenses N/A $77.8 million N/A

Business Model and Key Drivers

Syndax Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes therapies for cancer, focusing on first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. Its core strategy centers on bringing innovative oncology drugs with high unmet medical need to market and expanding their uses through clinical trials and regulatory approvals.

The company's main success factors include the commercial uptake of Revuforj, a menin inhibitor for certain acute leukemias, and Niktimvo, a CSF-1R-blocking antibody for chronic graft-versus-host disease. Strategic partnerships, ongoing pipeline development, regulatory approvals, and strong intellectual property protection are all important to its growth and competitive position.

Quarter Review: Product Growth, Financial Trends, and Operations

The quarter showcased robust commercial execution, with revenue coming mainly from two new products. Revuforj, Syndax's menin inhibitor for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with KMT2A translocation, generated $28.6 million in GAAP net sales in Q2 2025. This marked a 43% sequential increase in net revenue from the previous quarter, highlighting rapid adoption—especially considering a significant portion of patients cycle off therapy for stem cell transplantation before restarting treatment. Revuforj's early success reflects broad use in both adult and pediatric patients, swift inclusion in treatment guidelines, and strong physician engagement.

Niktimvo, a CSF-1R-blocking antibody for chronic graft-versus-host disease, contributed $9.4 million in collaboration revenue (GAAP) in Q2 2025 from its U.S. launch with partner Incyte. Niktimvo’s U.S. net sales, as reported by Incyte, climbed to $36.2 million from $13.6 million in Q1 2025, demonstrating accelerated market penetration. and Syndax’s share became profitable at the product level in its first full quarter on the market.

Operating expenses (GAAP) rose to $107.3 million, compared to $77.7 million in Q2 2024, with research and development (R&D) spending at $62.2 million (GAAP) and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses at $43.8 million (GAAP). These increases stemmed from the expanded commercial footprint and ongoing pipeline activity, as Syndax invested in product launches and development for additional indications. Despite these costs, the company narrowed its net loss (GAAP) compared to Q1 2025, helped by higher product revenue.

Key product milestones advanced during the quarter. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Revuforj Priority Review for its supplemental application in relapsed/refractory mutant NPM1 acute myeloid leukemia, with a regulatory decision (PDUFA target action date) expected by October 25, 2025. Clinical trial data for Revuforj showed promising response rates in difficult-to-treat acute myeloid leukemia patients. Niktimvo’s development continued with ongoing studies for frontline use and other fibrotic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, positioning both drugs for potential label expansions and future revenue streams.

Pipeline Focus and Current Initiatives

Revuforj, as a menin inhibitor, is central to Syndax’s growth. Management is focused on broadening its indicated uses through additional regulatory submissions and new clinical trials. Data from pivotal studies showed a 48% overall response rate in the main acute leukemia population (Phase 2 AUGMENT-101 trial in relapsed or refractory mNPM1 AML; data presented at EHA June 2025) and meaningful rates of deep remission, which underscore its clinical value and support future expansion into broader patient populations, including newly diagnosed settings and possible extension to solid tumors.

Niktimvo, a monoclonal antibody blocking the CSF-1 receptor, is addressing chronic graft-versus-host disease in patients after failure of at least two systemic therapies. Ongoing partnerships, especially with Incyte, have helped accelerate U.S. adoption and create a profitable collaboration structure for Syndax. Future trials may extend its use into newly diagnosed and earlier-line cGVHD patients, as well as other fibrotic diseases.

The pipeline beyond these two products includes clinical development of Revuforj in combinations with standard-of-care therapies and in novel patient subgroups, both in blood cancers and emerging solid tumor programs. The company is also exploring further therapeutic opportunities through in-licensing, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, aiming to sustain long-term growth and diversify beyond its two main assets.

Regulatory and market access advancements were evident in the period, as both Revuforj and Niktimvo gained inclusion in major guidelines and encountered relatively smooth payer coverage.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

Management reaffirmed its operating expense guidance for the remainder of 2025, targeting research and development plus selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding non-cash stock compensation expense) of $95 million to $100 million for Q3 and $370 million to $390 million for the full year 2025. The company did not provide revenue guidance for future periods. Syndax exited the quarter with $517.9 million in cash and investments, which management expects will be sufficient to fund the business through to profitability, under current plans. No dividend was declared during the quarter.

For investors tracking Syndax, key milestones in the quarters ahead include the FDA decision on Revuforj’s expanded indication, progress on pivotal clinical trials, and continued tracking of real-world market adoption for both core products. The company’s outlook remains heavily dependent on regulatory outcomes and future product approvals, with management citing upcoming trial data releases and regulatory catalyst dates as important factors for continued momentum. SNDX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.