News & Insights

Markets
SNDX

Syndax Prices Public Offering Of About 10.8 Mln Shares At $18.50/share

December 15, 2023 — 02:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced pricing of approx. 10.8 million shares at $18.50 per share, to raise about $200 million.

The offering is expected to close on December 19, the company said in a statement.

Also, the company has granted a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1.62 million shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Stifel act as joint book-runners for this offering.

Shares of Syndax closed at $19.88, up 6.65% on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.