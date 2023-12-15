Syndax Prices Public Offering Of About 10.8 Mln Shares At $18.50/share

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced pricing of approx. 10.8 million shares at $18.50 per share, to raise about $200 million.

The offering is expected to close on December 19, the company said in a statement.

Also, the company has granted a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1.62 million shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Stifel act as joint book-runners for this offering.

Shares of Syndax closed at $19.88, up 6.65% on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

