Syndax price target raised to $47 from $45 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White raised the firm’s price target on Syndax (SNDX) to $47 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNDX:
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Key Pipeline Developments and Financial Update
- Syndax reports Q3 EPS (98c), consensus ($1.11)
- Syndax narrows FY24 CapEx view to $245M-$250M from $240M-$260M
- Syndax to present new data on revumenib in leukemia
- Royalty Pharma enters $350M synthetic royalty funding agreement with Syndax
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.