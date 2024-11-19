News & Insights

Syndax price target raised to $45 from $37 at Citi

November 19, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Syndax (SNDX) to $45 from $37 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the FDA granted approval for Revuforj. The “early green-light highlights that concerns” around the three-month extension were unfounded, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Revuforj’s boxed warning for differentiation syndrome is likely to be implemented across the broader menin-inhibtior class and does not represent a competitive disadvantage.

