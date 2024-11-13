Syndax price target lowered to $18 from $23 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst George Farmer lowered the firm’s price target on Syndax (SNDX) to $18 from $23 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm lowered its price target on the stock due to what it views as an increased risk of securing FDA approval of revumenib for the treatment of relapsed-refractory acute myeloid leukemia harboring NPM-1 mutation, the analyst tells investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.