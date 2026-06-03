Syndax Presents New Data For Revuforj In Treating Leukemia, Records 90% OS In AML Patients

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday released data from analysis and Phase 1 trial for Revuforj in treating acute leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in patients after hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT). Results were presented at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Revuforj (revumenib) is a menin inhibitor that received FDA approval in October 2025 for the treatment of acute leukemia and AML.

The pooled analysis was carried out on 24 patients of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a nucleoplasmin 1 (NPM1) mutation, who had received prior HSCT treatment. The 2-year overall survival (OS) rate was recorded at 90%, compared to the standard-of-care OS of 51%.

The 1-year cumulative relapse rate was 0% in patients in the first complete remission, and 17% in treated patients in the second complete remission. The relapse rate was significantly higher in patients historically, at 12% and 40% in those on the first and second complete remissions, respectively. No significant toxicities were observed associated with the drug.

In the Phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial assessing Revuforj in 335 patients of R/R acute leukemia with a KMT2A translocation, pharmacokinetic data suggested the administration of revumenib with gastric acid reducing agents like proton pump inhibitors.

SNDX is currently trading at $18.41, up 0.11%.

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