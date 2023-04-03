Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) closed at $20.91, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 13.58% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.61, up 3.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.11% lower. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

