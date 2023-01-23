Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) closed at $26.47, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 9.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 135.91%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.23% higher within the past month. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

